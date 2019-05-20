A select group of Colorado Springs NAPA AutoCare Centers

2008 Toyota Rav4 APPLICATION FORM

Un-answered questions will result in your entry being disqualified.

In submitting your nomination, please tell us why your nominee deserves to be selected, be specific and persuasive, truthful and factual. Testimonials must be 150 words or less, handwritten (or typed) and legible

Applications must be dropped off at any one of the Pikes Peak NAPA AutoCare Centers listed below, by August 11th (eleventh), 2019.

Entries will not be accepted by mail, email, or fax. IN PERSON ONLY or online at Fox21News.com/community/contest.

Late entries will not be considered. This form may be duplicated, OR additional copies may be obtained by visiting one of the Pikes Peak NAPA AutoCare Center locations listed; or on the website at, pikespeaknapaautocare.com

RULES: Self-nomination is prohibited. Nominee(s) must be at least 21 years of age and must be able to obtain insurance. Vehicle must be insured, licensed and registered to the winner in Colorado before receiving the vehicle. Deadline to submit entries: August 11th, 2019. Vehicle presentation/transfer: August 18th, 2019.

See Disclaimer Below

